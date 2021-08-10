Legislative candidate calls to defund South Dakota Public Broadcasting. This is not the first time it’s been brought up

Former, and likely future State Legislative Candidate Joel Koskan is in the news with a topic that hasn’t been mentioned in a couple of years, but has certainly come up before with a call to defund South Dakota Public Broadcasting:

Joel Koskan of Wood used Twitter to criticize talk-show host Lori Walsh for her Thursday segment with Ibram X. Kendi, author of several books on black history including “How to Be an Anti-Racist.” Koskan tweeted on Saturday, August 7, “I’m thinking that @MomentSDPB is forgetting who pays her salary. #SDleg needs to defund these radical loving liberals in our media. @govkristinoem@IanTFury@SDPBNews“ Koskan, who’s made several runs for the state Senate in recent years, didn’t give any ground when another SDPB commentator subsequently engaged him on Twitter. Kevin Woster tweeted, “Did you listen to the interview with Kendi? Nothing radical at all. Measured and thoughtful. And he went out of his way to not be critical of the governor, saying if there were were errors in his book, as the governor says there are, he would welcome the chance to correct them.”

Read the entire story here.

That’s throwing down a big gauntlet, as defunding or privatizing South Dakota Public Broadcasting has definitely come up over the past 20-30 years.

Larry Pressler loudly called for it in the US Senate back in 1995, which saw Governor Janklow defending SDPB in the legislature in 1996, after the legislature cut $100,000 of their budget, noting that..

(Argus Leader, Sept 12, 1996)

Governor Janklow also noted that “In a Democracy, what could be better than a well informed public?”

Defunding Public Broadcasting also came back in 2005 in Congress, so it’s one of those issues that never seems to go away.

Should SDPB fend for themselves, or are they a vital part of communicating in a rural state? What are your thoughts?