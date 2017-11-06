Legislative District Constitutional Amendment filed with 34k signatures Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Charles Parkinson submitted constitutional amdt on legislative redistricting buy a commission with 34k signatures pic.twitter.com/itoSoai520 — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Now perhaps us Independent Constitutional Conservatives will have a voice in the primaries and not have to settle for the RINO’s and progressives we’re forced to accept every election cycle.
that is beyond ridiculous…this would have the opposite effect of what you describe
….and the second liberal amendment that was just DEFEATED by the people is refiled.
liberals are slow learners…