Legislative District Constitutional Amendment filed with 34k signatures

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

3 Replies to “Legislative District Constitutional Amendment filed with 34k signatures”

  1. Thomas

    Now perhaps us Independent Constitutional Conservatives will have a voice in the primaries and not have to settle for the RINO’s and progressives we’re forced to accept every election cycle.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    ….and the second liberal amendment that was just DEFEATED by the people is refiled.

    liberals are slow learners…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.