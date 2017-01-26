LEGISLATIVE LEADERS HIGHLIGHT MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS TO REPLACE INITIATED MEASURE 22

Pierre, SD – January 26, 2017 – Today, South Dakota Legislative Leaders confirmed their commitment to replacing Initiated Measure 22 with real, substantive solutions. A South Dakota Judge has ruled that IM 22 is entirely unenforceable by entering a preliminary injunction. In announcing his ruling, the Judge said IM22 is unconstitutional “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Earlier this morning, Legislative Leaders in both houses discussed at least four bills that are currently introduced to address voter concerns in South Dakota.

“The first step is to repeal the measure, because the bill was so poorly drafted by people outside of our state, there’s really no other choice,” said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm. “Having said that, we take the will of the voters very seriously and we are all committed to real solutions that can address concerns, but not violate our state’s constitution,” added Leader Qualm.

At the close of the third legislative week in Pierre, lawmakers cited at least four bills that have been introduced to replace Initiated Measure 22. House Bills 1076 and 1073, along with Senate Bills 53 and 54 addresses lobbyist gifting, campaign finance, and legislative accountability, which were all major themes of IM22.

“We’re going to leave session having honored the voters’ intent when they passed IM22 without all of the unintended consequences,” said Senate Majority Leader Curd. “I introduced a bill this morning dealing with lobbyist reform and I think you’ll see more proposals in the weeks to come,” added Leader Curd.

House Bill 1069, repealing Initiated Measure 22, was introduced and passed in the House earlier this week. The Senate will take action next week and then work to replace the major themes represented in IM22.

Facebook Twitter