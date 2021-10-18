Legislative leaders spar over paying Speaker Gosch’s legal bill to defend denying information on impeachment vote

Looks like legislative leadership disagrees on whether taxpayers should bear the cost of defending Speaker Gosch’s refusal to release how House Members voted in convening a special session for impeachment.

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck who released the Senate’s vote is saying no, Gosch can pay it himself, and Speaker Gosch disagrees, saying that it was an official duty, where taxpayers can cover the cost of defending him:

Schoenbeck, who had released the names of senators who petitioned for the session, emailed fellow legislators last week to press for a meeting of the Legislature’s executive committee if Gosch intended to involve the Legislature in the legal battle. “There is no legal basis for the Speaker’s actions and I will not support any expenditure of taxpayer funds on this behavior,” he wrote in the email obtained by The Associated Press. Gosch replied by asserting that he was acting in his official capacity as speaker when he made the decision not to release the names and he expected the attorney general to represent him if the state Supreme Court considers the lawsuit.

Read it here.