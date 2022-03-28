Legislative Races as of 5:45 today

Looking a little busy for the Primary season… and we still have a couple of days to go. 1 more day in person, and then waiting for the stragglers coming in via mail:
|Race
|Name
|Party
|District
|State Senator
|Susan Wismer
|DEM
|District 01
|State Senator
|Joe Donnell
|REP
|District 01
|State Senator
|Michael H. Rohl
|REP
|District 01
|State
Representative
|Jennifer Healy Keintz
|DEM
|District 01
|State
Representative
|Steven D. McCleerey
|DEM
|District 01
|State
Representative
|Tamara St John
|REP
|District 01
|State
Representative
|Logan Manhart
|REP
|District 01
|State Senator
|Spencer Wrightsman
|REP
|District 02
|State Senator
|Steve Kolbeck
|REP
|District 02
|State
Representative
|Jake Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 02
|State
Representative
|David Kull
|REP
|District 02
|State
Representative
|Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd
|REP
|District 02
|State
Representative
|John Sjaarda
|REP
|District 02
|State Senator
|Rachel Dix
|REP
|District 03
|State Senator
|Al Novstrup
|REP
|District 03
|State
Representative
|Emily Meier
|DEM
|District 03
|State
Representative
|Brandei Schaefbauer
|REP
|District 03
|State
Representative
|Richard Rylance
|REP
|District 03
|State
Representative
|Carl E Perry
|REP
|District 03
|State
Representative
|Kaleb W Weis
|REP
|District 03
|State Senator
|John Wiik
|REP
|District 04
|State
Representative
|Adam Grimm
|REP
|District 04
|State
Representative
|Stephanie Sauder
|REP
|District 04
|State
Representative
|Val Rausch
|REP
|District 04
|State
Representative
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|District 04
|State Senator
|Lee Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 05
|State
Representative
|KAHDEN MOONEY
|DEM
|District 05
|State
Representative
|Hugh M Bartels
|REP
|District 05
|State
Representative
|Byron I Callies
|REP
|District 05
|State Senator
|Herman Otten
|REP
|District 06
|State
Representative
|Aaron Aylward
|REP
|District 06
|State
Representative
|Ernest Otten
|REP
|District 06
|State Senator
|Tim Reed
|REP
|District 07
|State Senator
|Julie Erickson
|REP
|District 07
|State
Representative
|Matt Doyle
|REP
|District 07
|State
Representative
|Roger DeGroot
|REP
|District 07
|State
Representative
|Lisa R Johnsen
|DEM
|District 07
|State
Representative
|Mellissa Heermann
|REP
|District 07
|State
Representative
|Doug Post
|REP
|District 07
|State Senator
|Heather DeVries
|REP
|District 08
|State Senator
|Casey Crabtree
|REP
|District 08
|State
Representative
|Tim Reisch
|REP
|District 08
|State
Representative
|John Mills
|REP
|District 08
|State
Representative
|Marli Wiese
|REP
|District 08
|State Senator
|Brent Hoffman
|REP
|District 09
|State Senator
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|District 09
|State
Representative
|Bethany Soye
|REP
|District 09
|State
Representative
|Kenneth Teunissen
|REP
|District 09
|State
Representative
|Jesse Fonkert
|REP
|District 09
|State Senator
|Liz Larson
|DEM
|District 10
|State Senator
|Maggie Sutton
|REP
|District 10
|State
Representative
|John G. Mogen
|REP
|District 10
|State
Representative
|Tom E Sutton
|REP
|District 10
|State
Representative
|Erin Healy
|DEM
|District 10
|State
Representative
|Kameron Nelson
|DEM
|District 10
|State Senator
|Sheryl L. Johnson
|DEM
|District 11
|State Senator
|Jim Stalzer
|REP
|District 11
|State
Representative
|Chris Karr
|REP
|District 11
|State
Representative
|Stephanie Lynn Marty
|DEM
|District 11
|State
Representative
|Roger Russell
|REP
|District 11
|State
Representative
|Tyler Bonynge
|REP
|District 11
|State
Representative
|Brian K. Mulder
|REP
|District 11
|State Senator
|Jessica Meyers
|DEM
|District 12
|State Senator
|Arch Beal
|REP
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Greg Jamison
|REP
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Amber Arlint
|REP
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Cole Heisey
|REP
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Kerry Loudenslager
|REP
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Erin Royer
|DEM
|District 12
|State
Representative
|Gary Schuster
|REP
|District 12
|State Senator
|Jack Kolbeck
|REP
|District 13
|State
Representative
|Richard L. Thomason
|REP
|District 13
|State
Representative
|Penny BayBridge
|REP
|District 13
|State
Representative
|Sue Peterson
|REP
|District 13
|State
Representative
|Tony Venhuizen
|REP
|District 13
|State Senator
|Matthew Tysdal
|DEM
|District 14
|State Senator
|Larry P. Zikmund
|REP
|District 14
|State
Representative
|Mike Huber
|DEM
|District 14
|State
Representative
|Taylor Rae Rehfeldt
|REP
|District 14
|State
Representative
|Wendy Mamer
|DEM
|District 14
|State
Representative
|Gina M Schiferl
|REP
|District 14
|State
Representative
|Tyler Tordsen
|REP
|District 14
|State Senator
|Alan Spencer
|REP
|District 15
|State Senator
|Reynold F Nesiba
|DEM
|District 15
|State
Representative
|Joni Tschetter
|REP
|District 15
|State
Representative
|Kadyn Wittman
|DEM
|District 15
|State
Representative
|Linda Duba
|DEM
|District 15
|State Senator
|Donn Larson
|DEM
|District 16
|State Senator
|Nancy Rasmussen
|REP
|District 16
|State Senator
|Jim Bolin
|REP
|District 16
|State
Representative
|Matt Ness
|DEM
|District 16
|State
Representative
|Kevin D. Jensen
|REP
|District 16
|State
Representative
|Karla J. Lems
|REP
|District 16
|State
Representative
|Richard Vasgaard
|REP
|District 16
|State Senator
|Sydney Davis
|REP
|District 17
|State
Representative
|Rebecca
“Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder
|DEM
|District 17
|State
Representative
|William
“Bill” Shorma
|REP
|District 17
|State
Representative
|Chris Kassin
|REP
|District 17
|State Senator
|Frederick Bender
|DEM
|District 18
|State Senator
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|District 18
|State
Representative
|Jay Williams
|DEM
|District 18
|State
Representative
|Ryan D. Cwach
|DEM
|District 18
|State
Representative
|Julie Auch
|REP
|District 18
|State
Representative
|Mike Stevens
|REP
|District 18
|State Senator
|Daniel F. Brandt
|DEM
|District 19
|State Senator
|Kyle Schoenfish
|REP
|District 19
|State
Representative
|Michael Boyle
|REP
|District 19
|State
Representative
|Drew Peterson
|REP
|District 19
|State
Representative
|Jessica Bahmuller
|REP
|District 19
|State
Representative
|Caleb Finck
|REP
|District 19
|State Senator
|Joshua Klumb
|REP
|District 20
|State
Representative
|Jeff Bathke
|REP
|District 20
|State
Representative
|Ben Krohmer
|REP
|District 20
|State
Representative
|Lance Koth
|REP
|District 20
|State Senator
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|District 21
|State
Representative
|Rocky Blare
|REP
|District 21
|State
Representative
|Marty Overweg
|REP
|District 21
|State Senator
|David Wheeler
|REP
|District 22
|State
Representative
|Roger Chase
|REP
|District 22
|State
Representative
|Lynn Schneider
|REP
|District 22
|State Senator
|Bryan J Breitling
|REP
|District 23
|State
Representative
|Brandon Black
|REP
|District 23
|State
Representative
|Gregory Brooks
|REP
|District 23
|State
Representative
|Scott Moore
|REP
|District 23
|State
Representative
|James D. Wangsness
|REP
|District 23
|State Senator
|Jim Mehlhaff
|REP
|District 24
|State Senator
|Mary Duvall
|REP
|District 24
|State
Representative
|Mike Weisgram
|REP
|District 24
|State
Representative
|Mary Weinheimer
|REP
|District 24
|State
Representative
|Will D. Mortenson
|REP
|District 24
|State Senator
|Kevin R. Crisp
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Marsha Symens (Withdrawn 3/28/2022 12:00:00 AM)
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|District 25
|State
Representative
|Dan Ahlers
|DEM
|District 25
|State
Representative
|David Kills A Hundred
|DEM
|District 25
|State
Representative
|Randy Gross
|REP
|District 25
|State
Representative
|Tom Pischke
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Shawn Bordeaux
|DEM
|District 26
|State Senator
|Joel Koskan
|REP
|District 26
|State
Representative
|Alexandra Frederick
|DEM
|District 26A
|State
Representative
|Eric Emery
|DEM
|District 26A
|State
Representative
|Rebecca Reimer
|REP
|District 26B
|State Senator
|Red Dawn Foster
|DEM
|District 27
|State Senator
|David Jones
|REP
|District 27
|State
Representative
|Liz May
|REP
|District 27
|State Senator
|Ryan M Maher
|REP
|District 28
|State
Representative
|Oren L Lesmeister
|DEM
|District 28A
|State
Representative
|Thomas J. Brunner
|REP
|District 28B
|State
Representative
|Neal Pinnow
|REP
|District 28B
|State Senator
|Beka Zerbst
|REP
|District 29
|State Senator
|Dean Wink
|REP
|District 29
|State
Representative
|Kathy Rice
|REP
|District 29
|State
Representative
|Gary L Cammack
|REP
|District 29
|State
Representative
|KIRK CHAFFEE
|REP
|District 29
|State Senator
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|REP
|District 30
|State Senator
|Timothy R. Goodwin
|REP
|District 30
|State
Representative
|Gerold F Herrick
|REP
|District 30
|State
Representative
|Dennis Krull
|REP
|District 30
|State
Representative
|Lisa Gennaro
|REP
|District 30
|State
Representative
|Trish Ladner
|REP
|District 30
|State
Representative
|Patrick J. Baumann
|REP
|District 30
|State Senator
|Ron Moeller
|REP
|District 31
|State Senator
|Randy Deibert
|REP
|District 31
|State
Representative
|Scott Odenbach
|REP
|District 31
|State
Representative
|Mary J. Fitzgerald
|REP
|District 31
|State Senator
|Helene Duhamel
|REP
|District 32
|State
Representative
|Steve Duffy
|REP
|District 32
|State
Representative
|Christine Stephenson
|DEM
|District 32
|State
Representative
|Becky J. Drury
|REP
|District 32
|State Senator
|Janet Jensen
|REP
|District 33
|State Senator
|David Johnson
|REP
|District 33
|State
Representative
|Phil Jensen
|REP
|District 33
|State
Representative
|Dean Aurand
|REP
|District 33
|State
Representative
|Curt Massie
|REP
|District 33
|State
Representative
|Vince Vidal
|DEM
|District 33
|State Senator
|Michael Diedrich
|REP
|District 34
|State
Representative
|Jess Olson
|REP
|District 34
|State
Representative
|Mike Derby
|REP
|District 34
|State
Representative
|Darla Drew
|DEM
|District 34
|State Senator
|Jessica Castleberry
|REP
|District 35
|State
Representative
|Elizabeth Regalado
|REP
|District 35
|State
Representative
|Tony Randolph
|REP
|District 35
|State
Representative
|Tina L Mulally
|REP
|District 35
|State
Representative
|David A. Hubbard
|DEM
|District 35