Legislative Races as of 5:45 today

Looking a little busy for the Primary season… and we still have a couple of days to go. 1 more day in person, and then waiting for the stragglers coming in via mail:

State Senator Susan Wismer DEM District 01
State Senator Joe Donnell REP District 01
State Senator Michael H. Rohl REP District 01
State
Representative		 Jennifer Healy Keintz DEM District 01
State
Representative		 Steven D. McCleerey DEM District 01
State
Representative		 Tamara St John REP District 01
State
Representative		 Logan Manhart REP District 01
State Senator Spencer Wrightsman REP District 02
State Senator Steve Kolbeck REP District 02
State
Representative		 Jake Schoenbeck REP District 02
State
Representative		 David Kull REP District 02
State
Representative		 Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd REP District 02
State
Representative		 John Sjaarda REP District 02
State Senator Rachel Dix REP District 03
State Senator Al Novstrup REP District 03
State
Representative		 Emily Meier DEM District 03
State
Representative		 Brandei Schaefbauer REP District 03
State
Representative		 Richard Rylance REP District 03
State
Representative		 Carl E Perry REP District 03
State
Representative		 Kaleb W Weis REP District 03
State Senator John Wiik REP District 04
State
Representative		 Adam Grimm REP District 04
State
Representative		 Stephanie Sauder REP District 04
State
Representative		 Val Rausch REP District 04
State
Representative		 Fred Deutsch REP District 04
State Senator Lee Schoenbeck REP District 05
State
Representative		 KAHDEN MOONEY DEM District 05
State
Representative		 Hugh M Bartels REP District 05
State
Representative		 Byron I Callies REP District 05
State Senator Herman Otten REP District 06
State
Representative		 Aaron Aylward REP District 06
State
Representative		 Ernest Otten REP District 06
State Senator Tim Reed REP District 07
State Senator Julie Erickson REP District 07
State
Representative		 Matt Doyle REP District 07
State
Representative		 Roger DeGroot REP District 07
State
Representative		 Lisa R Johnsen DEM District 07
State
Representative		 Mellissa Heermann REP District 07
State
Representative		 Doug Post REP District 07
State Senator Heather DeVries REP District 08
State Senator Casey Crabtree REP District 08
State
Representative		 Tim Reisch REP District 08
State
Representative		 John Mills REP District 08
State
Representative		 Marli Wiese REP District 08
State Senator Brent Hoffman REP District 09
State Senator Mark Willadsen REP District 09
State
Representative		 Bethany Soye REP District 09
State
Representative		 Kenneth Teunissen REP District 09
State
Representative		 Jesse Fonkert REP District 09
State Senator Liz Larson DEM District 10
State Senator Maggie Sutton REP District 10
State
Representative		 John G. Mogen REP District 10
State
Representative		 Tom E Sutton REP District 10
State
Representative		 Erin Healy DEM District 10
State
Representative		 Kameron Nelson DEM District 10
State Senator Sheryl L. Johnson DEM District 11
State Senator Jim Stalzer REP District 11
State
Representative		 Chris Karr REP District 11
State
Representative		 Stephanie Lynn Marty DEM District 11
State
Representative		 Roger Russell REP District 11
State
Representative		 Tyler Bonynge REP District 11
State
Representative		 Brian K. Mulder REP District 11
State Senator Jessica Meyers DEM District 12
State Senator Arch Beal REP District 12
State
Representative		 Greg Jamison REP District 12
State
Representative		 Amber Arlint REP District 12
State
Representative		 Cole Heisey REP District 12
State
Representative		 Kerry Loudenslager REP District 12
State
Representative		 Erin Royer DEM District 12
State
Representative		 Gary Schuster REP District 12
State Senator Jack Kolbeck REP District 13
State
Representative		 Richard L. Thomason REP District 13
State
Representative		 Penny BayBridge REP District 13
State
Representative		 Sue Peterson REP District 13
State
Representative		 Tony Venhuizen REP District 13
State Senator Matthew Tysdal DEM District 14
State Senator Larry P. Zikmund REP District 14
State
Representative		 Mike Huber DEM District 14
State
Representative		 Taylor Rae Rehfeldt REP District 14
State
Representative		 Wendy Mamer DEM District 14
State
Representative		 Gina M Schiferl REP District 14
State
Representative		 Tyler Tordsen REP District 14
State Senator Alan Spencer REP District 15
State Senator Reynold F Nesiba DEM District 15
State
Representative		 Joni Tschetter REP District 15
State
Representative		 Kadyn Wittman DEM District 15
State
Representative		 Linda Duba DEM District 15
State Senator Donn Larson DEM District 16
State Senator Nancy Rasmussen REP District 16
State Senator Jim Bolin REP District 16
State
Representative		 Matt Ness DEM District 16
State
Representative		 Kevin D. Jensen REP District 16
State
Representative		 Karla J. Lems REP District 16
State
Representative		 Richard Vasgaard REP District 16
State Senator Sydney Davis REP District 17
State
Representative		 Rebecca
“Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder		 DEM District 17
State
Representative		 William
“Bill” Shorma		 REP District 17
State
Representative		 Chris Kassin REP District 17
State Senator Frederick Bender DEM District 18
State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP District 18
State
Representative		 Jay Williams DEM District 18
State
Representative		 Ryan D. Cwach DEM District 18
State
Representative		 Julie Auch REP District 18
State
Representative		 Mike Stevens REP District 18
State Senator Daniel F. Brandt DEM District 19
State Senator Kyle Schoenfish REP District 19
State
Representative		 Michael Boyle REP District 19
State
Representative		 Drew Peterson REP District 19
State
Representative		 Jessica Bahmuller REP District 19
State
Representative		 Caleb Finck REP District 19
State Senator Joshua Klumb REP District 20
State
Representative		 Jeff Bathke REP District 20
State
Representative		 Ben Krohmer REP District 20
State
Representative		 Lance Koth REP District 20
State Senator Erin Tobin REP District 21
State
Representative		 Rocky Blare REP District 21
State
Representative		 Marty Overweg REP District 21
State Senator David Wheeler REP District 22
State
Representative		 Roger Chase REP District 22
State
Representative		 Lynn Schneider REP District 22
State Senator Bryan J Breitling REP District 23
State
Representative		 Brandon Black REP District 23
State
Representative		 Gregory Brooks REP District 23
State
Representative		 Scott Moore REP District 23
State
Representative		 James D. Wangsness REP District 23
State Senator Jim Mehlhaff REP District 24
State Senator Mary Duvall REP District 24
State
Representative		 Mike Weisgram REP District 24
State
Representative		 Mary Weinheimer REP District 24
State
Representative		 Will D. Mortenson REP District 24
State Senator Kevin R. Crisp REP District 25
State Senator Marsha Symens (Withdrawn 3/28/2022 12:00:00 AM) REP District 25
State Senator Lisa Rave REP District 25
State
Representative		 Dan Ahlers DEM District 25
State
Representative		 David Kills A Hundred DEM District 25
State
Representative		 Randy Gross REP District 25
State
Representative		 Tom Pischke REP District 25
State Senator Shawn Bordeaux DEM District 26
State Senator Joel Koskan REP District 26
State
Representative		 Alexandra Frederick DEM District 26A
State
Representative		 Eric Emery DEM District 26A
State
Representative		 Rebecca Reimer REP District 26B
State Senator Red Dawn Foster DEM District 27
State Senator David Jones REP District 27
State
Representative		 Liz May REP District 27
State Senator Ryan M Maher REP District 28
State
Representative		 Oren L Lesmeister DEM District 28A
State
Representative		 Thomas J. Brunner REP District 28B
State
Representative		 Neal Pinnow REP District 28B
State Senator Beka Zerbst REP District 29
State Senator Dean Wink REP District 29
State
Representative		 Kathy Rice REP District 29
State
Representative		 Gary L Cammack REP District 29
State
Representative		 KIRK CHAFFEE REP District 29
State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller REP District 30
State Senator Timothy R. Goodwin REP District 30
State
Representative		 Gerold F Herrick REP District 30
State
Representative		 Dennis Krull REP District 30
State
Representative		 Lisa Gennaro REP District 30
State
Representative		 Trish Ladner REP District 30
State
Representative		 Patrick J. Baumann REP District 30
State Senator Ron Moeller REP District 31
State Senator Randy Deibert REP District 31
State
Representative		 Scott Odenbach REP District 31
State
Representative		 Mary J. Fitzgerald REP District 31
State Senator Helene Duhamel REP District 32
State
Representative		 Steve Duffy REP District 32
State
Representative		 Christine Stephenson DEM District 32
State
Representative		 Becky J. Drury REP District 32
State Senator Janet Jensen REP District 33
State Senator David Johnson REP District 33
State
Representative		 Phil Jensen REP District 33
State
Representative		 Dean Aurand REP District 33
State
Representative		 Curt Massie REP District 33
State
Representative		 Vince Vidal DEM District 33
State Senator Michael Diedrich REP District 34
State
Representative		 Jess Olson REP District 34
State
Representative		 Mike Derby REP District 34
State
Representative		 Darla Drew DEM District 34
State Senator Jessica Castleberry REP District 35
State
Representative		 Elizabeth Regalado REP District 35
State
Representative		 Tony Randolph REP District 35
State
Representative		 Tina L Mulally REP District 35
State
Representative		 David A. Hubbard DEM District 35

