Legislative Research Council complains about being “pestered” for public information.

From the Argus Leader, the Director of the Legislative Research Council seems to think there’s a “pestering” exception to the open records laws:

“When we stop being pestered by legislators and the public,” Legislative Research Council Director Reed Holwegner responded to an inquiry by the Argus Leader regarding when more than 70 materials that have been reviewed by the House Select Committee on Investigation prior to issuing a report recommending Ravnsborg not be impeached Monday.

Read that here.

If this is the kind of reverence for open government the head of the LRC has, I’m kind of wondering why they haven’t fired him yet.