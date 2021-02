From KELOland news, another legislator has been diagnosed with COVID-19:

Representative Aaron Aylward, a Harrisburg Republican serving his first term, confirmed Monday he was diagnosed by a doctor late Sunday morning.

“I decided to go in after not feeling well Saturday night/Sunday morning. I plan on going back (to session) next Tuesday,” Aylward said in an email to KELOLAND News.

and..

He is the first legislator to contract the coronavirus since the 2021 legislative opened January 12.