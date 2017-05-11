Legislators may return to Pierre in June for Special Session

State legislators seeking a solution for the meandered lakes issue are making noise that a special session of the State Legislature may be convened as soon as next month to revisit the issue, and to attempt to come up with a solution of what to do about formerly public waters that are no longer public, because they reside over someone’s land:

Greenfield is vice chairman of the task force. “I’m hopeful that special session can be very soon,” he said. “I’m talking days, really, when it comes down to it.” and.. Hawley listed three issues the special session could be built around: Authorizing the game commission to decide regulations for specific bodies of water;

Limiting landowner liability; and

Authorizing GFP staff to negotiate with individual landowners. Qualm said public testimony wouldn’t be part of the May 24 meeting. Conversations would continue “off-line” between legislators in the meantime, he said.

Read it all here.

Can they get 105 people to agree to an issue that has had a tendency to be contentious in the past? That may be the challenge.

