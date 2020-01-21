Legislature prepares to strike back at plastic bag bans directed at attacking main street retailers.

This might be my favorite bill of the year:

Senate Bill 54 Sponsors: Senators Wiik, Curd, Ewing, Greenfield(Brock), Maher, Monroe, Novstrup, Partridge, Stalzer, and Steinhauer and Representatives Post, Deutsch, Finck, Gross, Hunhoff, Koth, Mulally, Qualm, Rounds, Willadsen, York, and Zikmund Section 1. That § 34A-6-92 be AMENDED: 34A-6-92. Beverage containers, garbage bags, and plastic packaging materials–Preemption–Specially designated garbage bags. The provisions of chapter 34A-7 relating to beverage containers, garbage bags, and garbage can liners, auxiliary containers, and § 34A-6-68 relating to uniform recycling codes for plastic containers, shall preempt all laws by any other political subdivision of the state relating to auxiliary containers, beverage containers, garbage bags, straws used for beverage consumption, or plastic packaging materials. No other political subdivision of the state may enact any law restricting the use in commerce of plastic auxiliary containers, beverage containers, garbage bags, straws used for beverage consumption, or plastic packaging materials. Nothing in §§ 34A-6-59 to 34A-6-92, inclusive, may be construed to limit a political subdivision from allowing or requiring specially designated garbage bags for the purpose of identifying volume or type of waste or restricting the use of glass bottles and containers within park or recreation sites and facilities due to public safety concerns .

Read the entire measure here.

Led by Senator John Wiik in the Senate, and my own State Representative Doug Post in the House, the measure takes direct aim at municipalities overtaken by bouts of political correctness who are seeking to ban the use of plastic bags and straws (Such as Brookings who is currently debating taking plastic bags from about EVERY RETAILER & RESTAURANT ON MAIN STREET.)

Good for the legislature for standing up for retailers and small businesspeople.

(Bonus: Hey! LRC figured it out and we have HTML functionality back)