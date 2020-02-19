Less than a week, and Liz May has already lost one?

Remember last week when I brought up the mysterious list of 18 legislators allegedly endorsing her that Congressional candidate Liz May was clucking about?
If May is going to claim that “18 former/current South Dakota State Legislators formally endorsed” May’s candidacy.. why aren’t they saying who those “key endorsements” are?
I just had someone send me a link to the video that just went up on the consultant-led Liz May for Congress Facebook page (I’d share the video, but it won’t allow embedding), and they finally came out of the closet with the secret list:
Sen. Phil Jensen
Sen. Lance Russell
Rep. Tim Goodwin
Rep. Tina Mullaly
Rep. Tony Randolph
Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller
Rep. Taffy Howard
Rep. Thomas Brunner
Rep. Kevin Jensen
Rep. Kaleb Weis
Rep. Steve Livermont
Rep. Sam Marty
Rep. Tom Pischke
Former Rep/Sen Betty Olson
Former Rep. Don Kopp
Former Rep. Blaine Campbell
Former Rep. Glenn Freeman
I don’t think there were any surprises here. But… maybe my math is off, but I’m only counting 17 people here.
I mean, I’m glad the consultant finally bothered to look up how to spell Phil Jensen’s name, but the claim was that she had the endorsement of 18 current/former legislators.
(Are the endorsements already starting to drop like flies?)
Pat it’s obvious. The 18th is Liz May herself!