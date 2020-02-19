Less than a week, and Liz May has already lost one?

Remember last week when I brought up the mysterious list of 18 legislators allegedly endorsing her that Congressional candidate Liz May was clucking about?

If May is going to claim that “18 former/current South Dakota State Legislators formally endorsed” May’s candidacy.. why aren’t they saying who those “key endorsements” are?

Read that here.

I just had someone send me a link to the video that just went up on the consultant-led Liz May for Congress Facebook page (I’d share the video, but it won’t allow embedding), and they finally came out of the closet with the secret list:

Sen. Phil Jensen

Sen. Lance Russell

Rep. Tim Goodwin

Rep. Tina Mullaly

Rep. Tony Randolph

Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller

Rep. Taffy Howard

Rep. Thomas Brunner

Rep. Kevin Jensen

Rep. Kaleb Weis

Rep. Steve Livermont

Rep. Sam Marty

Rep. Tom Pischke

Former Rep/Sen Betty Olson

Former Rep. Don Kopp

Former Rep. Blaine Campbell

Former Rep. Glenn Freeman

I don’t think there were any surprises here. But… maybe my math is off, but I’m only counting 17 people here.

I mean, I’m glad the consultant finally bothered to look up how to spell Phil Jensen’s name, but the claim was that she had the endorsement of 18 current/former legislators.

(Are the endorsements already starting to drop like flies?)