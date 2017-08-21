Letters to the editor from beyond the edge.

I see there’s yet another letter to the editor today in the Argus Leader attacking John Thune and Republicans:

History will not look kindly on this era of American politics, especially the extremist, misogynist, racist, classist wing driving the GOP. Senator Thune’s picture will be there, with Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Trump for our children and grandchildren to see.

Read that here.

Since many of these seem to be coming as part of an organized campaign, out of curiosity I tried to google this person, who is obviously active politically in South Dakota to write a letter of this nature.

But… curiously, there’s no record of this person on Google. I went and tried to look up this “Ted Hollelkus” on Facebook. Nothing there, either. I even went to the voter database. And no one with that last name in the entire system.

So, someone deeply concerned with South Dakota politics. Who isn’t registered to vote.

In addition to making up facts, it looks like someone has taken to making up names as well.

It must have been a letter to the editor from beyond the edge. Of course, with it’s anti-Republican biases, the Argus Leader was more than happy to feature it.

