Liberal blog chides Democrat Party, as failure to run congressional candidate bolsters strength of Dusty Johnson

Looks like the rank and file of the Democrat Party are unhappy with the SDDP today, as Tom Lawrence – Communications staffer for the last unmemorable Democrat Candidate for Congress – goes after the Democrat Party for falling down on the job of being a political party:

The failure of the South Dakota Democratic Party to find someone — anyone — to run for the state’s lone congressional seat could have implications for many years. and.. The state party, of course, is broke. It had to move out of its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City last year, unable to afford the rent, much less salaries for staffers. It now has an office in Sioux Falls at 4320 S. Louise Ave., and two paid staff, Pam Cole, the new executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, told me Sunday. Cole tried to whistle past the political graveyard when I spoke with her Friday and reiterated her optimism on Sunday. Cole said Democrats should not despair — there are better days ahead, she said. and.. The South Dakota Democratic Party is at rock bottom. No money, no offices, no elected statewide official and no candidate for a federal race.

Interesting that they’re claiming they’ve re-opened an office on South Louise. I don’t think I’d heard that. The story did mention Whitney Raver who slightly fell short, but ignored the other Democrat who was running. We shouldn’t forget early opponent Ellee Spawn who was of course the blog-story gift that kept on giving while it lasted.

The whole point of the article is that the failure to run anyone will make Dusty all that much stronger in the future (with Liz May relegated to the status of a speedbump). Given the state of the SDDP for some time, I really don’t think anyone the Democrats might have ran would have presented a significant challenge in any case.

Aside from Democrats taking a bye in the Congressional race, we’ll see if Democrats can muster up enough elective offices to fill a table at Perkins this fall.

And right now it looks pretty bleak for them.