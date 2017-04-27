Former Dem Senate Candidate continues pushing hard for vote of no confidence on Tornberg.

What was I mentioning yesterday about why Cory Heidelberger’s name has come up as possibly seeking the SDDP Chairmanship:

…while Cory has been a vociferous Tornberg supporter in the past, he’s been one of the parties most responsible in loudly publicizing the grievances of the Democrat organization mutineers, and making sure that everyone knows that they want to throw Ann Tornberg out of office for “severe lack of management ability that has led to low fundraising, dropping voter registration numbers, a nearly invisible message, and at the center, zero of anything resembling a strategic action plan for the State Party.” In other words, if Cory had not been promoting it and making sure as many Democrats saw it as possible, there might not be much of a revolt. Sure, others had expressed dissatisfaction in the past. But no one had really undercut Tornberg until the article Heidelberger published on his blog came out…

Read that here.

Hot of the press, this morning, in the face of some Democrats expressing that they’re not interested, and that the effort at a coup seems rushed, Cory is pushing hard for Democrats to hold the vote to dump Tornberg:

The snap election that Rachelle Norberg and other Democrats are calling for at Saturday’s meeting in Sioux Falls is about as early and sensibly timed as such a move can be. and.. Planning a snap election for new Democratic Party leadership on McGovern Day is not sudden, last-second upheaval. It does not show “bad taste.” It shows courage, inclusiveness, and good timing… all of which are good characteristics for a Democratic Party leader.

Read that here.

Sounds to me like Cory is one of the forces pushing the coup against Ann Tornberg as much as Rachelle Norberg, Paula Hawks or anyone in the SDDP. And he might just be angling to take over himself.

