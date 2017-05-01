Liberal Dems silent on this weekend, but Media is talking about Dem debacle.

Let’s see… Westerhuis family, abortion, reporter, Trump, license plates, event, payday lenders, global warming, Trump, Trump, and more Trump. Dakota Free Press’ liberal Democrat mouthpiece Cory Heidelberger has had a lot to talk about over the last couple of days, except arguably the biggest political event of the season; the South Dakota Democrat Central Committee meeting where an attempt was made to oust SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg, as well as the closed door event with Keith Ellison.
Since Heidelberger was one of those trumpeting the vote that would have triggered Tornberg’s ouster…. his silence speaks volumes. But like I said, he’s not talking. In fact, he didn’t even attend the revolution he was promoting.
Since Cory’s avoiding the topic of the Democrats’ epic fail, So, let’s go to what the media – specifically KELO AM’s Todd Epp – has to say about it:
The Night of Long Knives Saturday turned into The Night of Short Sporks. The revolutionaries either didn’t have the votes or the ya-yas to get the state party Central Committee to vote on changing the election of the chair and officers to the spring, so Chair Ann Tornberg gets to keep her job—and lead the party further into obscurity.
and..
How sad is it that my party can’t even conduct a proper revolt?
There could not be a worse result. Everyone is mad. The status quo remains. The party chair is mortally wounded. And another election looms with still no plan of how to raise money or register voters. The state Democratic Party doesn’t even have an executive director right now.
And what else did my party elders do? They kept the media out from their McGovern Day events. So they lost out on free, positive media. Instead, what was the narrative? The party is in disarray and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.
I have the feeling that the ripples from this attempted coup are just beginning.
Stay tuned
We will have to mark this in the record books as the day Cory was silent. The only thing over at Dakota Free Press is crickets. And of course some anti-Semitic rants in the comment section blaming those darn “right wing Jooooos!”
Keep it classy Cory!
It’s good to see the Republican Party doing something. It looks like this event left some Democrats speechless.
There would not have been any positive free press if the members of the media were allowed to, and put aside their biases and chose to accurately, report what happened at Ellis’ event because he is such a radical.
Today is Mayday which is a socialist anarchist holiday. Perhaps some are out causing mischief.