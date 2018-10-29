Liberal State, Federal PACs, Teamsters coming in with nearly 500K for Sutton. And non-cowboys using the Cowboy Caucus PAC to filter donations.

Liberals are throwing a hail-mary pass for Billie Sutton in the last days of the election, according to this supplemental filing for Billie Sutton for Governor:
We’re seeing a LOT of donations coming in from out of state, including from NEA, Teamsters, and others, including the “Democratic Action PAC” which kicked in $375,000.
Locally, the “Cowboy Caucus PAC” sent another 35K. Although, maybe they should change the name of it to the “Rich Liberal” PAC, considering where they got their money:
We’re down to about a week before the election. More stuff to come!
I heard Billie’s new radio ad this morning and had to laugh. He said he was “physically” (4 syllables) conservative ! For a guy who has been a banker for years, and served on the Appropriations Committee, doesn’t he know that the word is “fiscally” (3 syllables)? And what does that say about the people helping him make those ads? The best ads the Teamsters and NEA can buy ?!
Got to love the hypocrisy of these Democrats
They complain about outside money but then they take it themselves and find all these ballot measures also with out-of-state money but it’s okay when they take it
I love when people say that Billie has been a businessman for years! Years?? He is 34 years old….34 and is qualified and seasoned to lead the state????