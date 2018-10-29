Liberal State, Federal PACs, Teamsters coming in with nearly 500K for Sutton. And non-cowboys using the Cowboy Caucus PAC to filter donations.

Liberals are throwing a hail-mary pass for Billie Sutton in the last days of the election, according to this supplemental filing for Billie Sutton for Governor:

We’re seeing a LOT of donations coming in from out of state, including from NEA, Teamsters, and others, including the “Democratic Action PAC” which kicked in $375,000.

Locally, the “Cowboy Caucus PAC” sent another 35K. Although, maybe they should change the name of it to the “Rich Liberal” PAC, considering where they got their money:

We’re down to about a week before the election. More stuff to come!

