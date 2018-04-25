Libertarian Abernathey stripped from ballot.

Oops. Looks like Libertarians are doing more than a Lt. Governor pick in June:

I guess Libertarians happen.

12 Replies to "Libertarian Abernathey stripped from ballot."

    1. Anon

      Ha, that’s funny. You say Trainwreckparty even though they continue to grow. I would think a train wreck of a party would go down in numbers, no?

    1. Anonymous

      More like Mistake made—mistake pointed out to mistake makers; mistake admitted after having it pointed out to them…good to take personal responsibility though.

    2. Jared Hamby

      Why can’t all political parties own up to mistakes that are made?! Seriously, when was the last time someone owned up to it?, give them a chance to run the 2 candidates with the most votes and have them get selected at a second convention

  4. Anon

    It doesn’t look like there’s anything in state law that limits a party to having only convention to nominate candidates.

  5. Anonymous

    So if CJ did NOT get 50% +1 then does he not have the nomination?

    What was the vote count? If party reconvenes do new members who did not vote get to vote now?

    What a mess

  7. Anonymous

    I’ve actually been impressed with the Libertarians this year. Abernathy’s of course a setback for the party, but putting up candidates like Aylward and Oaks who can actually present a clear message is nice to see. With Russell running for two seats, it will be interesting to see what comes out of district 30.

