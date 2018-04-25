Libertarian Abernathey stripped from ballot. Posted on April 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 12 Comments ↓ Oops. Looks like Libertarians are doing more than a Lt. Governor pick in June: I guess Libertarians happen. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Can they even have 2 conventions?
#trainwreckparty
Ha, that’s funny. You say Trainwreckparty even though they continue to grow. I would think a train wreck of a party would go down in numbers, no?
well from 1 to 2 is a 100% gain…have they broken 1000 yet?
Answered my own question 1719 voter according to SOS website or .32% of all voters…528536 are the total voters
https://sos.sd.gov/Elections/VoterRegistrationTotals.aspx
Mistake made. Mistake realized. Mistake admitted.
Don’t you wish all political parties operated like that?
#YouMightBeALibertarian
More like Mistake made—mistake pointed out to mistake makers; mistake admitted after having it pointed out to them…good to take personal responsibility though.
Why can’t all political parties own up to mistakes that are made?! Seriously, when was the last time someone owned up to it?, give them a chance to run the 2 candidates with the most votes and have them get selected at a second convention
It doesn’t look like there’s anything in state law that limits a party to having only convention to nominate candidates.
So if CJ did NOT get 50% +1 then does he not have the nomination?
What was the vote count? If party reconvenes do new members who did not vote get to vote now?
What a mess
Libertarians should just merge with the Constitutional Party. They may have a slightly better chance.
I’ve actually been impressed with the Libertarians this year. Abernathy’s of course a setback for the party, but putting up candidates like Aylward and Oaks who can actually present a clear message is nice to see. With Russell running for two seats, it will be interesting to see what comes out of district 30.