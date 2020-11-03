Libertarian candidate appears to break ballot selfie law by posting voted ballot.

In addition to everything else that Libertarian candidate CJ Abernathey seems to not understand, you can add election law to the pile.

This was just posted out on facebook a couple of hours ago:

12-18-27. Marked ballot not to be publicized–Immediate deposit in ballot box. No person may publicize an official ballot after it is marked to any person in such a way as to reveal the contents of the official ballot, or the name of any candidate for whom the person has marked a vote. No person may solicit a voter to show the voter’s official ballot. Immediately after marking the official ballot the voter shall deposit the official ballot in the ballot box, if necessary, leaving the official stamp exposed.

Yes, it’s great to be excited about participating in the election. But, ballot selfies are against the law in South Dakota.

Don’t be this guy.