Libertarian Candidate for Gov. calling his party goof-up a “clerical error.” But what about the Declaration of Candidacy he made?

Libertarian Candidate for Governor Carl W. Abernathey Jr. might have blocked me on Facebook, but that doesn’t mean it’s slowed us down as we monitor his candidacy’s slow implosion.

After we pointed out how he’s never changed his party from Republican, along with his subsequent tantrum and Facebook blocking, he’s taking to Facebook to try to explain and to apologize to South Dakota Libertarians how it’s all actually just a big ‘clerical error’:

I’m not sure what Republican US Senator Rand Paul has to do with a candidate for Governor who doesn’t know what their own party is. But since Carl directed me in his prior Facebook rant to check out his page for Governor, I did. And look what I found:

While the courts were quibbling over the process to run for Governor under a third party banner, On January 3rd, Carl swore out a signed and witnessed oath that he was “registered to vote as a member of the Libertarian party.” Except.. he wasn’t. And at least until tomorrow, admittedly still isn’t.

Probably a good thing for Carl that the courts found in favor of letting 3rd parties nominate constitutional candidates at convention. Because any signatures collected on these petition forms would probably be up for challenging since the statement up at the top appears to have some issues.

Again, details that one should check before running for Governor.

