Libertarian Candidate for Governor Steve Novotny says he knows “common Indian” well, women lie to get protection orders, and worse.

In an effort to research Steve Novotny, the candidate from Winner running for the highest state elected office in South Dakota, while I had earlier written about his history of protection orders against stalking, I come to find that a simple review of his personal facebook page provides a more frightening picture of the man who wants to be the Libertarian’s candidate for Governor.

Apparently I only scratched the surface when I posted a couple of things from him warning about blacks and indigenous people stealing white farmer’s land. Because it gets worse. But don’t take it from me, take it from Steve Novotny, since they’re his words.

In relation to the prior legal issues Novotny found himself facing, he had previously offered that many women lie to obtain protection orders:

And that he seems to consume a lot of Facebook rants to spew them back, unintelligently…

In case you were looking for various slurs like “gooks,” “moooslims” etc.

I’m sure at least one of the things he’s talking about here will earn him a visit from the Secret Service, but Novotny is definitely not a fan of president Obama or his daughter:

Novotny is apparently not a fan of immigrants…

..but he does have some kind words for Vladmir Putin..

And the comment I grabbed is probably one that’s going to raise the most questions of a man running to be Governor of South Dakota:

Novotny says “I know the common Indian well, and this is the rule of life with these worthless bastards not the exception..” Wow. Not often I’m speechless, but wow.

I would add that I left many of the things I clipped out, because the post was getting a little long.

I think it’s safe to say that between the protection orders issued against him, and what a person finds form a cursory review of his personal facebook page, Libertarians should be horrified that a candidate like Steve Novotny wants to take the stage to ask the people gathered at the convention for their vote.

Maybe the guy who wants to burn the flag and says the constitution doesn’t exist isn’t looking quite so bad anymore.

The Libertarian convention is on Saturday.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...