Libertarian PUC Candidate suggests terroristic actions against police for doing their job

While Sioux Falls police and highway patrolmen were on the front line of protecting life and property during last night’s riots, a statewide candidate for office instead of offering support was offering suggestions for terroristic actions against police in the line of duty:

It’s hard to imagine a candidate for statewide office for any political party to claim police should be executed, and rioters should throw backpacks at police. But that’s exactly what Libertarian PUC candidate, and Party Communications Director Devin Saxon has been doing on social media.

Small wonder why no one takes Libertarians seriously.