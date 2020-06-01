Libertarian PUC Candidate suggests terroristic actions against police for doing their job

While Sioux Falls police and highway patrolmen were on the front line of protecting life and property during last night’s riots, a statewide candidate for office instead of offering support was offering suggestions for terroristic actions against police in the line of duty:
It’s hard to imagine a candidate for statewide office for any political party to claim police should be executed, and rioters should throw backpacks at police. But that’s exactly what Libertarian PUC candidate, and Party Communications Director Devin Saxon has been doing on social media.
Small wonder why no one takes Libertarians seriously.
Ok say it with me one more time
Libertarians are Losers
Wow, just wow. God forbid the Libertarians of SD use social media to get their platform and issues out for all of us to learn more. Instead, we see this crack-smoking, totally idiotic comment made that is filled with hate and encouraging more violence. Lets see if the Libertarian party actually does something about this. They need to kick his ass out of the party for good. That, to me, would show true patriotism and guts from a party that has no chance of winning a race for dog catcher, let alone a statewide race.
I’m a fan of liberty. I like personal freedom. This demonstrates that not a flaw in liberty or (necessarily) libertarianism, but in the understanding of SDLP leadership of the present context. Ideology and practicality are sometimes like spokes on the opposite side of the same wheel .. they must both have just the right amount of tension for the US to roll.
Practically speaking, I see greater potential for informed liberty through the Republican party, and that’s why I’m registered Republican.
Buh?
Maybe making sure people see what type of person you actually are, Devy, will make them not vote for you more than hearing your your ideas for the PUC. Just a thought.
Advocating anarchy; vote for me on the PUC! (NOT!)
Thanks for the coverage, and for always spelling our name right, Pat.
Please bear in mind these posts were made on Mr. Saxon’s personal profile, and not on any of the Libertarian Party of South Dakota’s official channels. As state party chairman, I understand the fine line party representatives must walk between personal and official opinions, but please know these are Mr. Saxon’s own words and not the party’s.
@Black Hills Bob – Two non-official Facebook posts does not a messaging strategy make. If you would ever like to sit down and have a real conversation about the tenets of libertarianism and our vision of a world set free in our lifetimes, the first cup of coffee is on me. 388-2379