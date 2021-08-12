Apparently there’s someone new jumping into the race for Congress that I had missed up until today.
Daryl Root, who has been a candidate for the South Dakota State Legislature a time or two seems to be announcing via Facebook his intention to run for Congress in 2022:
Because Libertarians aren’t what anyone would consider a real political party in the mainstream sense, courts have said they can be on the ballot after being nominated in a convention process, so they don’t have to go out and meet people & convince them to sign petitions. They CAN run via petition, but they don’t have to, and it’s a rarity that they would.
So, it’s very likely that when Libertarians get together next year at Perkins, after the waitress comes with the bill, they will announce that Root will be their candidate for Congress.
What can we expect out of Daryl in his race against incumbent Dusty Johnson? Well if 2020 is any indication, it will be … interesting.
In 2020, Root was active on facebook for his race, advocating for making sure abortion was legal, as well as euthanasia.
In conjunction with his race, Root openly advocated for people to be able to legally do meth as long as it was in their own home. But don’t be selling to a mentally disabled person. (Glad he drew a line somewhere on methamphetamines.)
I’m sure this will make for an interesting topic in October of next year at the KELOland debate.
Reinforcing why Libertarians have a tough time being taken seriously when they run for office.
3 thoughts on “Libertarian who favored legal meth & euthanasia in 2020 apparently running for Congress”
Libertarians are subject to the impractical inherency of their philosophy.
Libertarianism only works when everyone is perfectly moral.
So ..
When is the Libertarian convention?
Daryl lives in my District. I was involved in candidate forums with him in 2018 and 2020. His answers to questions were usually nutty, but he was always conducted himself as a gentleman.
In our 2018 five-way House race, two percent of the voters supported him, with me and John Mills garnering 32% and 29% respectively, and the two Dems 22% and 15%.
In 2020, he took on John Wiik in a two-way Senate race. The result was 83% for Wiik and 17% for Root.