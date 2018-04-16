Libertarians crowing after convention. Now, if they only had candidates…

From Facebook:

Libertarian candidate for governor CJ Abernathy is crowing this evening about being nominated to his position.

Unfortunately, I think he might’ve missed an important item.

There are no other candidates for any state offices except him. 1 federal office candidate. 1 gubernatorial candidate… and that’s it.

Last election, Libertarians had more state candidates than the South Dakota Democrat party did. Now, in 2018, they can barely muster up one. Never mind they forgot to nominate a Lt. Gov to serve as his running mate.

Not sure what more to say. It makes a pretty strong statement just by itself.

