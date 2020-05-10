Libertarians hold convention yesterday, nominate a couple of candidates. Not that it really matters in the big scheme of things.

Early word out of yesterday’s Libertarian convention seem to indicate that the South Dakota Libertarian party has nominated a couple of candidates for office. And while they’ve been nominated, whether they stand the snowball’s proverbial chance in hades or not is entirely another thing altogether.

Libertarian Party Communications Director and past pot petitioner Devin Saxon reportedly appears to have won the nod to run for the Public Utilities Commission on behalf of the state’s only third party against whomever state Democrats may nominate, as well as current Republican Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hansen.

The only Gubernatorial candidate to have been ejected as nominee by his party in State History in 2018, Libertarian CJ Abernathey has apparently climbed back on the horse and will supposedly be running for District 23 State Senate against the winner of the race between Republicans Bryan Breitling and Larry Nielsen.

Abernathey had been claiming he intended to burn a flag in 2018, a move in which the Libertarian party itself disavowed at the time as dredging up “many painful images of those who hate America and seek its destruction.” Since that time, Abernathey has spent time looking for donations to pay bail for some criminal acts he was arrested for in another state. And instead of threatening to burn the flag, lately Abernathey has been making overtures of a different nature:

So, instead of burning the flag, Abernathey moved to statements about how law enforcement officers need to be hung by the neck, and made similar statements about Governor Noem.

Somehow I don’t think that’s going to earn him sufficient support to win election. And The South Dakota Senate might not be the institution he needs to be spending time in.

Who else is running? Libertarian party Chair Gideon Oakes is said to be making another run for District 30 State Senate. And there had been rumors of perennial candidate Kurt Evans offering himself up as a sacrificial lamb once again for US Senate.

We’ll have to wait for the official release to see what the complete list of candidates will bring from the island of misfit toys.

But suffice it to say that once again, every indication is there that another election will pass without anyone being elected to office in South Dakota with an (L) behind their name.