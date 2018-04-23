Libertarians reconvening in June to nominate more candidates, including Legislative candidates

I had a reader ask me about rumors they were hearing about the status of CJ Abernathey, the Libertarian candidate for Governor, and in reviewing the Secretary of State’s web site, the rumors on Abernathey’s status are just idle silliness, because Abernathey is their guy:

But, there’s still this issue of the “TBD” for the Libertarian ticket’s Lt. Governor choice. I was chatting with one of the Libertarian candidates and asked them about it, and was informed that they’re getting together again:

“I guess I’d call it a reconvention rather than a second one. The blizzard kinda wreaked havoc on things during the first portion, and left some unfinished business.”

Yeah… Unfinished business as in forgetting a Lt. Governor might be a big deal. So, the Libertarian “re-convention” is taking place in June, where they’re going to finish out their ticket with the nomination of a Lt. Governor. But there’s also a twist.

As I queried the Secretary of State’s Elections Office..

“It’s my understanding that the Libertarian Party is going to be reconvening their convention in June to nominate a Lt. Governor Candidate. Will they be able to nominate additional legislative candidates at that time – to supplement those they’ve already nominated – at that time as well?”

The answer? Yes.

According to Kea Warne with the Secretary of State’s office “they will be able to nominate additional candidates to supplement the ones they nominated earlier this month.”

This could mean a number of scenarios in addition to picking up candidates who are now interested who weren’t before. Including one where candidates who lose legislative primaries under one party’s banner could switch, and run under the Libertarian banner.

Stay tuned, as this story isn’t finished. It’s just beginning.

