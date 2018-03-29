Libertarians to have actual Libertarian running for Governor?

CJ Abernathey, who just changed parties to Libertarian…. after running for office as a Libertarian candidate for Governor for the past several months.. is announcing today on facebook that he may be challenged for the Libertarian nomination for the seat:

Abernathey reminds everyone that they must be a registered Libertarian to vote at the convention coming up in Sioux Falls on the 17th of April.

Which is advice he probably should have taken himself a few months ago.

One Reply to “Libertarians to have actual Libertarian running for Governor?”

  1. Anonymous

    It’s at least refreshing to see Someone repping the Libertarian party here in SD. We need people willing to stand out and usher in a new era of Conservatives who care about individual Liberty. Hope he runs a good campaign and gets his name out there.

