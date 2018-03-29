Libertarians to have actual Libertarian running for Governor?

CJ Abernathey, who just changed parties to Libertarian…. after running for office as a Libertarian candidate for Governor for the past several months.. is announcing today on facebook that he may be challenged for the Libertarian nomination for the seat:
Abernathey reminds everyone that they must be a registered Libertarian to vote at the convention coming up in Sioux Falls on the 17th of April.
Which is advice he probably should have taken himself a few months ago.
It’s at least refreshing to see Someone repping the Libertarian party here in SD. We need people willing to stand out and usher in a new era of Conservatives who care about individual Liberty. Hope he runs a good campaign and gets his name out there.