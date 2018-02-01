Life imitates art? Posted on January 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From January 22nd at the humor Facebook page Dakota Posts: From today: I’m not sure you could have make that up. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Did Nelson run out of twitter words? I thought it was big bull sh.. elephant?
sounds like Stace will be somehow doing gender checks out of his office bathroom stall
Senator Nelson, punchline.
Did he just call himself an attack RINO?
No one knows more about bathrooms than you Stace!