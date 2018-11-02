Lighter posting for a bit. Make sure you get out and vote.

My apologies in advance, as I may be a little light on the posting you’d expect the weekend before such an important election.
As we’re coming to the end of an election cycle, my father is coming to the end of his life’s journey. Instead of opining on the direction of the state, I’m in the position of winding down his personal affairs, opening my home to family members coming to say their goodbyes, and standing vigil for his inevitable passing.
I have a lot I’d like to get to on SDWC before the election, as well as a lot I’d like to chronicle privately about my dad’s life. But unfortunately, time is nearly up on both.
I’ll get to as much in state politics as I can in the coming days. But if I only get to communicate one thing – it’s that you need to get out and vote.
Pat I am very sorry to learn this news. I will be keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Sad news. I hope the coming days surround you and your family with love and peace.
Be strong Mr. Powers, and know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Sorry to hear about your Dad.. will be thinking of you and your family.
May God bless your father and your family. There will be other elections.