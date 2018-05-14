Lincoln County GOP Sheriff Candidate Forum, Thursday, May 17th, 6:00 pm Tea Pizza Ranch

From my mailbox…

After 20 years of service, (Lincoln County) Sheriff Dennis Johnson will be retiring at the end of the year; and there is great interest in meeting the Republican candidates who want to replace him. We have all three candidates firmly committed, and Sheriff Johnson will be joining us as well.

The media and public are cordially invited to join us on Thursday, May 17th, 6 pm, at the Tea Pizza Ranch for a moderated forum via written questions submitted with timed answers. Our moderator is Justin Smith, attorney at law. The media and public are cordially invited to join us on Thursday, May 17th, 6 pm, at the Tea Pizza Ranch for a moderated forum via written questions submitted with timed answers. Our moderator is Justin Smith, attorney at law. 6-6:30 social mixer

6:30-7:15 Forum

7:15-8:00 social

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...