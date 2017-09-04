Lincoln County Republican Denim & Diamonds Dinner Friday, Sept 15th

LINCOLN COUNTY REPUBLICAN DENIM & DIAMONDS DINNER, FRI, SEPT 15 5:30 PM

Lincoln County Republicans will have their annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Friday, Sept 15 starting at 5:30pm at CJ Callaway’s. Lt Gov Matt Michels will be the Emcee.

South Dakota is one of the rare states that gives voters a chance to meet and get to know their elected officials & candidates on a personal level at various events.Tickets are $50 ea, but limited and available by contacting Betty Otten @ 605-368-5716 or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lincoln-co-gop-lincoln-reagan-denim-diamonds-dinner-mc-matt-michels-tickets-36819607437.

Confirmed speakers include US Congressional candidates Shantel Krebs & Dusty Johnson; gubernatorial candidates Kristi Noem, Lora Hubbel, and Marty Jackley; Kristie Fiegen PUC; Constitutional Officer candidates Rich Sattgast, Josh Haeder, Steve Barnett, Ryan Brunner; and SD Attorney General candidates Charles McGuigan, Jason Ravnsborg, and John Fitzgerald.

Leave the suits, ties, and formal wear at home — jeans, cowboy boots, and a lot of bling are the preferred dress!

