Lindwurm still pushing the cart ahead of the horse as he campaigns in D15. While still registered to vote in D10.

Unsuccessful D14 House candidate Brad Lindwurm is still out there campaigning to run for the District 15 House in 2024..

But several weeks into the campaign, he still has the same basic problem he’s had ever since his campaign began. He hasn’t bothered to move to District 15. Or at least, he hasn’t bothered to change his voter registration to reflect that.

As retrieved about 5 minutes ago from the Secretary of State…

Still District 10.

Not living where you’re running tends to be a bit of a handicap in trying to convince someone that they will represent their neighbor at the legislature in Pierre.

I think I’d be spending that money on an apartment deposit at this point, as opposed to a pile of t-shirts.