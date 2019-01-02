Links to all of the Top Ten SDWC Political Stories of 2018

In case you missed one, and wanted to review them all, here’s the full list of what we considered the top ten South Dakota Political Stories of 2018:

Top Political Stories of 2018: #1 – Kristi Noem elected Governor of South Dakota

Top Political Stories of 2018: #2 – South Dakota v Wayfair

Top Political Stories of 2018: #3 – Kristi Noem wins GOP Primary in race for Governor

Top Political Stories of 2018: #4 – Dusty Johnson wins primary, and never looks back

Top Political Stories of 2018: #5 – Paul TenHaken wins 2 in a row to become Sioux Falls Mayor

Top Political Stories of 2018: #6 – SDGOP wins again/Dems fail again… and again…

Top Political Stories of 2018: #7 – Jason Ravnsborg outmaneuvers them all.

Top Political Stories of 2018: #8 – President Trump Visits South Dakota

Top Political Stories of 2018: #9 – Billie Sutton runs to the right but is undone by his record.

Top Political Stories of 2018: #10 – The Great Implosion of Jolene Loetscher.

