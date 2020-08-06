Lisa Rave announces candidacy for District 25 Republican State Senate Nomination

Tonight, Lisa Rave of rural Baltic has announced her intention to run for the nomination to replace State Senator Kris Langer as the Republican candidate for District 25 State Senate.

Langer announced her withdrawal from running for the office this week. In an announcement sent out tonight, Rave had praise for Senator Langer, noting:

I want to thank Senator Langer for her service to District 25 and the state of South Dakota. Her decision to withdraw from the ballot has presented an opportunity for me to consider public service by representing the people of District 25. After talking with my family and encouragement from many individuals, I have decided to seek the nomination for the Senate seat in District 25. I am looking forward to talking about issues important to South Dakota and finding common sense conservative solutions.

Lisa, resides with her husband, Tim, outside of Baltic near the family farm where she grew up. She earned a B.S. in Pharmacy from South Dakota State University and Masters in Business from the University of Sioux Falls. She works as a pharmacist in information technology at Avera with a background in retail and home delivery pharmacy.

Rave served on the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy from 2010 until 2019 and is currently serving as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for Heartland Consumers Power District.

Lisa and Tim’s two children, Thea and Mitch and son-in-law John all live in the Sioux Falls area.