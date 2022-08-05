This is the political ad that’s getting national and international attention today. As Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney enlists her father to appeal to voters to reject Donald Trump:
The former President holds great sway among Republican voters. Will the appeal of the former Vice President catapult his daughter into the Congressional seat?
Probably not, but it shows the divide in the GOP that future candidates have to navigate in running at a national level.
15 thoughts on “Liz Cheney uses Dad, former Vice President, to appeal to GOP voters to reject Donald Trump”
I have been expecting this ad for a while.
She may lose her primary but she seeks the truth. And Dick Cheney is right… most of you, deep down, know it.
Liz Cheney’s dad, Dick Cheney, is a globalist-controlled, NeoCon, warmongering POS who should NOT be trusted by ANY standard. The mere mention of his name wants mee to projectile vomit. I hope his daughter is drop-kicked from her current role as Wyoming’s Represenative to Congress. She’s a mess and her devout anti-Trumpism colors her judgment. Retch…
OK Sam… name one state where you can prove that the election was stolen in 2020. I will wait. Can Taffy Howard name one? Anybody?
Where did he (Sam) state anything in his post about a stolen election in 2020? Cut and paste the specific portion in your reply (I know that cutting and pasting is difficult for you but please give it a shot for once).
We will wait.
The whole January 6th investigation stems from Trump’s claims of a stolen election. Did you miss the news for the last year and a half?
Cut and paste the SPECIFIC phrase he used…..can’t do it can you? Another example of elk making a claim and not being able to back it up.
Oh, and as long as YOU brought up the Jan 6 investigation…..if you were accused of let’s say armed robbery, would you want the investigation/trial to be administered and prosecuted in the same manner as the Jan 6 group is doing? No witnesses counter to the accusation, no cross examination, and evidence that is not favorable to the accusation not being allowed into the review. Or would you be of the mindset this is unconstitutional? Because that is exactly what Liz Chaney and company are doing.
I guess we will continue to wait for the specific phrase.
Oh and let’s not forget that in addition to the above, all of the jurors that have been seated have openly expressed a disdain for you and have actively tried to ruin you.
And almost all of those testifying are Republicans too. Trump staff and Trump appointees. They’re saying he was OK with Pence being hunted down. And he knew the mob was armed.
His own people are saying this.
You keep following that guy. I won’t.
Elk did not say Sam said anything about the election.
Cheney says in the ad that “[Trump] tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and, deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”
What kind of dumb-ass are you?
I’m commenting about father-daughter Cheneys of Wyoming. I’m discussing the moral fitness (or lack thereof) of Dick and Liz Cheney…
I made ZERO mention of Trump’s 2020 election 🗳 result.
You obviously are “intellectually dishonest”… otherwise you’d stick to topic at hand.
Go practice your nasty goading elsewhere.
Did I claim you said something about the 2020 election? Noooo, I did not. Read it again.
I am asking that you justify your attacks on the lady who is seeking the truth. She is putting people Trump’s people UNDER OATH and getting answers.
There is no election fraud sufficient to overturn even one state. Trump made it up and caused all of this. Not Liz Cheney.
Why aren’t you angry at the one who sent the mob to beat up the capitol police and hunt down the VP? Try answering that.
Sam says: “I’m discussing the moral fitness of Dick and Liz Cheney”
That is funny. Really.
oh good…someone repeating the talking points of Tucker Carlson, Shawn Hannity, et al.
Why does this ad offend you so much?
An effective ad. Probably won’t help though. He looks in fair health. Good to see. He was a great Republican Senator and great Republican VP.