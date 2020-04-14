Liz Marty May’s 2020 1st quarter fundraising. $34k raised. $5k loan, $28k spent. $11k cash on hand, $10k in debt.

Well, that wasn’t great. And no wonder Liz May claimed in a press release that she “outperformed” on signatures to try to distract from the numbers that everyone is really looking at.

Because she sure sucks at fundraising.

Liz Martyr May April 2020 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Liz Marty May might want to consider changing her name to Liz “Martyr” May, because she fell on her sword in her first quarter of fundraising. $34,211.11 raised. A $5000 personal loan. And $27,716.36 spent in her first quarter.

Of that cash spent, over $11,000 went to her Texas based consultant, Jim McIntosh, and another $6000 went to a Texas based contract staff member, a Victoria Peltier. Then, another $10k spent on a California based media production company.

Literally, every dime Liz May spent went towards out of state consultants and employees. But she wasn’t done spending. Because Liz is carrying $9,990.24 in outstanding debt, half of which is a loan to herself.

However, there is bright spot here. As Liz actually spent $266.25 in South Dakota. So there’s that.

So she got a few more signatures than Dusty? I’m sure that’s quite the comfort to her tonight.

Quite the comfort.