Liz May campaign claims “outperformed” Dusty Johnson Campaign

From my mailbox, Liz May’s campaign handler is claiming Liz May outperformed Dusty Johnson in collecting petition signatures:

April 14, 2020

jim@lizmayforcongress.com

605-430-1221

Liz Marty May’s grassroots effort outperforms

Dusty Johnson’s establishment organization.

Republican Candidate Liz Marty May’s grassroots effort paid off big time. Since her campaign kick-off announcement on February 1, she and her army of 83+ volunteers collected 2,796 valid petition signatures.

That is 1,066 more than the required amount, and 776 more than Incumbent Dusty Johnson collected.

“I am blown away by the tremendous amount of support my campaign has received. This is probably the biggest grassroots movement that South Dakota has seen in a long time. Our volunteers worked day and night collecting signatures. You know it’s a powerful movement when we exceed the required amount of signatures amidst a health pandemic,” says May.

Since Coronavirus, campaigns have had to pivot their strategy to reach voters. The Liz Marty May campaign is relying heavily on good ole’ fashion grassroots with a dose of digital technology to ensure voters’ voices are heard on June 2nd.

“I’m under Martial Law on the reservation, we can’t leave. We’ve made adjustments and are now working smarter. South Dakotans’ are hurting financially, especially the ag community. We aren’t counting on out-fundraising Dusty Johnson’s incumbent war chest, we are counting on our powerful grassroots movement. Our petition numbers don’t lie. The conservative base is fired up. The ranchers are fired up. And those tired of the status quo are fired up. Coronavirus changes a lot, but not that,” states May.

In light of Coronavirus, the SD Secretary of State will be mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter between April 17-24. Voters are encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. Once an application is verified by the county auditor, a ballot will be mailed to the voter.

Liz Marty May is a proud 4th generation South Dakotan, a successful small business owner and a trusted rancher. She is running for Congress for the ranchers seeking relief from unfair trade practices, for the farmers who feed the world, for the small businesses trying to turn a profit, and for our future generations.

