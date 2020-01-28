Liz May for Congress files with Federal Election Commission

Former State Representative Liz May has filed her candidacy for Congress with the Federal Election Commission as of today:

Not too much that’s interesting in the filing. Fairly boring stuff, but it’s confirmation that she’s in the race.

What does the filing tell us that we didn’t already know? The campaign’s website is lizmayforcongress.com (which is not active yet), Paula Livermont of Spearfish is noted as her campaign treasurer, who I believe may be her former district mate’s (State Rep Steve Livermont’s) spouse. And her campaign account is in a bank in Ohio.

The Liz Marty May for Congress campaign has yet to officially launch, but clearly she’s in (sans announcement) and running at this point.