Lobbyist and former state legislative candidate has discovered root cause of homosexuality is Pre-School, and Communism is spread by Common Core.

Florence Thompson, a former District 30 State House Candidate, was in Pierre this week to grace legislators with her extensive knowledge about what causes people to be attracted to members of the same sex.

It’s pre-school, of course. Dirty, evil pre-school:

Florence Thompson, president of a group called South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, advocated for kids to stay home longer. She argued it’s better for their development than pre-school. She also made this claim. “The sexual orientation transgender agenda. It’s in all of the schools now. They’re starting to push it younger and younger and so these kids are going to be indoctrinated and we’re going to start in pre-school,” Thompson said. Thompson claimed early childhood education is a recruiting tool. “So this recruitment and I will call it recruitment and grooming to the LGBT lifestyle is being putting in younger and younger and younger. There is a federal push and I believe that we need to block this. Parents need to be able to raise their children to their own beliefs,” Thompson said.

Read it all here.

So, when I lived in Pierre a decade a number of years ago, and sent my daughter to the Lutheran-ran pre-school 2 doors down, it wasn’t to educate my child in reading and writing…. but to instruct her in the ways of sin?

They really should have put that in the brochure.

This wasn’t the first time that someone should have stopped Thompson before she got to the microphone, as her statement comes five years after she warned the state of other indoctrination tools being used to corrupt our youth:

The Common Core standards are “a sham and a lie” meant to transform “a free America” to “world socialism and communism,” a woman told the state Board of Education on Monday.

At the end of its meeting, the board allowed Florence Thompson, of Caputa, 15 minutes to speak about the national standards being used in the state’s public schools. She gave yellow folders to board members containing a written copy of her testimony and 11 other articles by various authors across the country. “Common Core has been called a Trojan horse,” she said. “As the state Board of Education, you have a sacred obligation to future generations to look inside this Trojan horse and see with clear eyes what is really there.” and… Thompson, who said she is a retired school psychologist, wanted to be a legislator. Read that here.

I’m not sure what the wildest thing in this whole news story is. But the fact that Florence Thompson is a retired school psychologist who once helped mold the development of children, as well as to flag them for signs of mental illness….

That might be the scariest thing of all.

Like this: Like Loading...