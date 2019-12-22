Lobbyist filing notes SDGOP Chair Lederman working on “outreach and engagement” with Saudi Arabia, trade likely involved.

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman was noted on a FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) filing today via twitter by a reporter for liberal online news publication “The Intercept” as part of the firm he has a day job with (LS2 Group) taking on a new contract with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.
According to the FARA Filing from November 26th:
Lederman Fara Form by Pat Powers on Scribd
The FARA form notes the purpose of the representation is to “Provide strategic and government affairs advice, public relations and communications advice and services, and outreach and engagement with the public and media groups.”
What does that mean? The “outreach and engagement” work is likely related to related to the country’s 80 year+ relationship with the US, and will probably involve trade goods. Saudi Arabia has historically proven to be a strong purchaser of American goods, especially where South Dakota is concerned.
(Report from Business Roundable, 2013 – www.brt.org/trade)
While Saudi Arabia has been the 20th ranked export trade partner for the US, as of 2017, Saudi Arabia was South Dakota’s 10th largest foreign trading partner with $64 million in exports from the state. After 2003, Saudi trade with the state had been growing by nearly 91% yearly, but slipped down nearly 39% between 2017 – 2018, so redoubling those efforts could provide a benefit to state farmers and manufacturers.
As South Dakotans work to bring foreign partners into the state to purchase South Dakota agricultural goods, Saudi purchases of ag and other state products will probably be one of the goals of the outreach effort. Previously, South Dakota goods purchased in the past have included a major contract for a Lyons firetruck manufacturing company to supply the country with $318 Million in firefighting apparatus, with 470 trucks being directly built in South Dakota.
The state had previously earned a visit from a Saudi Arabian prince in 2014, who visited Sioux Falls to learn more about business in South Dakota.
$10,000 a month for “consulting”?
I forget, what was Lederman’s experience prior to becoming the state’s GOP Chair?
I feel like this is the same as Gov. Noem’s daughter getting paid $60,000/year. Vastly over paid for something they’re absolutely under qualified for.
But hey- if you’re getting paid for your connections, it makes sense right?
His experience? Partner in a family owned multi-state business, as well as small businessman in his own right.
Jeez. Considering that’s probably as an independent contractor, he gets to pay all his own office expenses, insurance, phone, taxes, etc. I don’t think it’s out of line.
Saudi Arabia needs our soybeans. And beef.
And Firetrucks
But what was his previous experience in international relations to warrant this 6 figure consulting gig, being a “successful small business owner” in SD doesnt often lead to such lucrative opportunities… unless there are some swampy political deals that go down… how is this not the definition of the swamp again??
I think he has plenty of experience at working with govt officials at all levels from his time as a county commissioner and legislator. Which is what they do when they represent a client.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first Arab nations to ally themselves with Israel. The constellation of allies in the Middle East is shifting, likely in part because of the threat from Iran.