Lobbyist filing notes SDGOP Chair Lederman working on “outreach and engagement” with Saudi Arabia, trade likely involved.

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman was noted on a FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) filing today via twitter by a reporter for liberal online news publication “The Intercept” as part of the firm he has a day job with (LS2 Group) taking on a new contract with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

According to the FARA Filing from November 26th:

Lederman Fara Form by Pat Powers on Scribd

The FARA form notes the purpose of the representation is to “Provide strategic and government affairs advice, public relations and communications advice and services, and outreach and engagement with the public and media groups.”

What does that mean? The “outreach and engagement” work is likely related to related to the country’s 80 year+ relationship with the US, and will probably involve trade goods. Saudi Arabia has historically proven to be a strong purchaser of American goods, especially where South Dakota is concerned.

(Report from Business Roundable, 2013 – www.brt.org/trade)

While Saudi Arabia has been the 20th ranked export trade partner for the US, as of 2017, Saudi Arabia was South Dakota’s 10th largest foreign trading partner with $64 million in exports from the state. After 2003, Saudi trade with the state had been growing by nearly 91% yearly, but slipped down nearly 39% between 2017 – 2018, so redoubling those efforts could provide a benefit to state farmers and manufacturers.

As South Dakotans work to bring foreign partners into the state to purchase South Dakota agricultural goods, Saudi purchases of ag and other state products will probably be one of the goals of the outreach effort. Previously, South Dakota goods purchased in the past have included a major contract for a Lyons firetruck manufacturing company to supply the country with $318 Million in firefighting apparatus, with 470 trucks being directly built in South Dakota.

The state had previously earned a visit from a Saudi Arabian prince in 2014, who visited Sioux Falls to learn more about business in South Dakota.