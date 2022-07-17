Long-time lobbyist Kitty Werthmann has passed away at the age of 96

Very long-time Eagle Forum lobbyist Kitty Werthmann passed away on June 14th at the age of 96. While you may or may not have agreed with her, none doubted her commitment to the cause of freedom in South Dakota:

Mathilde Kitty (Gautsch) Werthmann was born January 2, 1926 on Salzburg, Austria. She received her elementary education in nearby Ramingstein, then completed her high school years at a convent boarding school in just 4 years. She went on to college and began teaching in the province of Salzburg.

While teaching, Kitty began seeing the effects of Adolf Hitler’s presence in her home country; the handicapped were sent away to die in his euthanasia program. Media became strictly controlled by the State, early enlistment by young men and women was required, free speech was no longer allowed. Seeing her beloved country become of full dictatorship, she chose to emigrate to the United States. She met her German born husband in Minneapolis, MN; they chose to raise a family of 5 children in Pierre, SD where Dr. Hubert Werthmann began his Radiology practice with St. Mary’s and area hospitals.

For nearly 40 years, Kitty has spent a great deal of time lobbying against bills she felt would negatively impact the American family. Both on the state level in South Dakota and the national level, she represented Eagle Forum as state president, a national pro-family political movement. She became a lobbyist and as co-founder, of South Dakota Right To Life, she was able to rescind ERA, as well as fight for pro-family bills.

She became known as a speaker who championed America’s freedom and independence. She spoke nationally to a wide variety of organizations as well as universities throughout the country.