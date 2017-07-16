Look at who made the front page of yahoo.com – John Thune confidante & scholar Jon Lauck

Look at who made the front page of yahoo.com this AM – John Thune confidante & scholar Jon Lauck. Check it out here as Jon talks about his new book:
…Yet just a few decades later, in an era of growing globalism, “vocal intellectuals recast the Midwest as a repressive and sterile backwater filled with small-town snoops, redneck farmers, and zealous theocrats,” wrote Lauck, a history and political science professor at the University of South Dakota.
and…
The region’s isolationist tendencies after World War II were out of sync with the rest of the U.S., Lauck said, and these tendencies clashed with the country’s growing cosmopolitanism and desire to be part of the larger world.
Intellectuals’ increasing hostility toward the Midwest also discouraged some writers from telling the region’s stories, including accounts of everyday life in the Midwest, Lauck wrote. Others who tried were pushed aside, such as Ohio’s own Louis Bromfield, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who is now little known outside the state.
“It is a major cultural problem in this nation, the extent to which the coasts kind of dominate the culture — Manhattan and Hollywood in particular,” Lauck said in an interview.
Funny! This pseudo-intellectual completely missed it. The Midwest wasn’t “isolationist” at all. We just rejected, and still mostly do, the growing deviant mindset, pro-globalist, anti-God, progressive movement which was infecting places like Hollywood and Manhattan. As it stands, if the democrats, progressives and RINO’s, like Thune. Rounds and Noem have their way we’ll soon become just as sick as the rest of the nation.
oh it’s fun to be so contrary and cavalier to the studied thoughts of lauck, but don’t accidentally exemplify and reinforce the negative stereotypes which do exist and are used by elites on the coasts and in the beltway, to repress and keep the silent majority silent. lauck nails it.
when others put you in a box, you kick open the box, kick it apart. you don’t tell everyone you’re proud of the box.
even with the huge shadow of encroaching radical Islam over the globe, we live in the best and most exciting times that any american ever lived in. our internet interconnected lives, our marketing and mobility have helped to make this nation more socially and structurally cohesive and consistent than any other time in history. we are as ready as anyone has ever been to meld the many communities into a colorblind american society. we are only limited by the yin and yang of politics, the tug of war between left and right that splits society into pieces for political power and gain. to cheer and explain away the isolation of flyover country as a good thing, is crazy. we must unite or die. that american imperative from our earliest days remains before us.
I’m interested to see if Lauck takes a look at the dichotomy between the cultural perception of postWW2 Midwest versus the policymakers elected from the region. While, culturally, the Midwest might have been more inward-looking and opposed to globalism, policymakers and other influential folks from the region were oftentimes front and center in shaping the post-WW2 identity of America far more than places like New England.
Additionally, I hope the description of the Midwest as “anti-globalist” in the postWW2 world isn’t colored by current events. It is very easy to apply a present lens upon the past, and – if there are any weak points in his works – that would be Lauck’s.
Nevertheless, the work he does with the MHA and bringing oft-forgotten stories of our region to light is greatly appreciated from this Midwesterner at the very least!