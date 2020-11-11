Looking forward to 2022: The only thing that’s predictable is that politics are unpredictable.

I was revisiting a post I did from 2019 on how the upcoming elections were shaping up in terms of activity.

I had 2020 pegged as a time of calm & peace… with little change in the status quo. The South Dakota political status quo has remained static in terms of people. But, then we had the pot vote, and a contentious national election. Anymore, I would describe our society as anything but calm, because of COVID. What else has changed in my desktop Nostradamus political predictions from May of 2019?

I had predicted that 2022 shall “remain a quiet time, with great leaders remaining well defended from invaders.” The post-election update? Well.. sort of.

Senator John Thune: With the presidential election widely viewed as going towards Biden subject to an intense recount battle right now, I view Senator John Thune’s profile as being higher than ever, having been just re-elected as Majority Whip.

A higher profile could bring more people who might think they can knock him off the mountain, with very deep pockets wanting to turn South Dakota from a sleepy state into a battleground. But in South Dakota, Thune is the mountain, and his bedrock runs through the GOP. His people are who step in when people get nervous about elections. Deep pockets might try, but they’d better be ready for a hard, hard fight with some of the best.

Congressman Dusty Johnson: Unless Democrats pour money into the state, I think Dusty will remain low on their radar. Johnson boasts a crack team of organized staffers and volunteers who chose to be active for Legislative Candidates instead of sitting around or dispersing for a nothing election, so they’ll be ready to roll. If Dems can dig up a higher profile candidate than the usual bargain-bin challengers whose only resume item is losing a prior race, Thune’s top-notch team will team up with Dusty’s top-notch team, and they’ll be ready.

Governor Kristi Noem: The Governor has this uncanny knack for when she’s first elected, people underestimate her, thinking they can strike her down … and like Obi-Wan Kenobi, she comes back more powerful than before.

They tried it when she was first elected to Congress, and she came back stronger than ever with the Farm Bill. They again tried it when she was elected to Governor.. poking at her on hemp legalization and meth education. But her firm governance during COVID has raised her profile and given her an increased ability to raise money nationally.

Who was that who ran against her and was going to give it another run? Billie something or another? Yesterday’s cowboy hat.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg: What was a very safe seat last summer in the blink of an eye turned into one which is unsettled and will likely be challenged as a consequence of the tragic accident by Highmore that is still under investigation. What’s unclear is whether that comes from Randy Seiler, who now heads the Democrat Party, or from a new opponent.

Commissioner of School & Public Lands: School & Lands is the only contest with the incumbent (Ryan Brunner) termed out when other state offices are being prepared for re-election. Former State Senator Jordan Youngberg is said to be on the hunt for the job, as well as Deputy School and Lands Commissioner Mike Lauritsen. Both have their bases of support in the party, with Youngberg having connections as an elected official, and Lauritsen having on-the-job experience, as well as his connections in the GOP. And that’s not to say that there won’t be others wanting the job between now and when nominees are chosen at the State Party Convention in 2022.

Auditor, Treasurer & PUC fill out the rest of the 2022 dance card. Don’t expect those to change. Sattgast, Haeder and Nelson are steady and popular with South Dakotans.

The South Dakota Legislature: I hadn’t mentioned this in my previous look forward, but here’s what to watch for.

Redistricting is one factor, but there are a pile of legislators termed out in 2022. In the Senate, Cammack, Curd, Brock Greenfield, & Rusch are gone from the Republican side, and a constant presence for the Dems, Troy Heinert is done. And I don’t know if any will come back in the other chamber. The House loses even more. The GOP loses David Anderson, Arch Beal, Lana Greenfield, Steve Haugaard, Sam Marty, Kent Peterson, and Mark Willadsen. Dems lose Shawn Bordeaux.

Factor in redistricting and the other challenge that Republicans will face is that there’s too many to avoid people running against each other. Democrats whine and wheedle about utterly bogus claims of “gerrymandering,” but the truth is Republicans lose seats after redistricting, because in many cases, things are reset, and people don’t know who their elected officials are.

Was I predicting in 2019 that 2022 would be a time of calm & peace?

The only thing that’s predictable is that politics are unpredictable.