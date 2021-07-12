Dakota Free Press author Cory Heidelberger is being awfully quiet about it, but it sounds like he’s going back to being an out-of-state commentator, as his wife’s new employer makes an announcement:
Congratulations appear to be in order to his wife who was called to a ministry in Nebraska, where I’m sure Cory will join his comment section in ranting from several states away.
8 thoughts on “Looks like Cory Heidelberger is going back to being an out-of-state blogger.”
Cory out of state: bad
Governor Noem hiring numerous staffers from out of state: Pat remains quiet
Nice.
Why do you have a problem with people moving to South Dakota? That sounds like a personal issue.
Looks like Cory was scooped on his own news. LOL
I’m sure he will land on his feet. Starbucks is always looking for baristas.
In fairness, Nebraska is only one state away, not several.
But it will be interesting to see if living in Lincoln affects his ongoing interest in South Dakota issues. One would think that it would.
It’s a better fit for Cory Heidelberger. His blog has long been dominated by out of state name callers which have successfully with CAH helped drive the Democratic Party into the ground not only in South Dakota but in particular Brown County which used to be a Democrat stronghold in the state. That blog has scared many prospective Democrats away and financial supporters. One former SDDP executive director who was good at the job stated in Pierre while working support during session that Heidelberger and his small group of regular commenters sure made his job tough and countered their efforts in building a party with winning candidates.
Surprised they did not move to Cuba with other Democratic Socialists and help try to persuade the protestors that Socialism/Marxism is good.
You’re going to have to be the in-state voice of left-wing politics in SD, now, Pat.
I ain’t doin’ it.
Sincerely,
John
Good riddance! I wonder if he needs help packing?