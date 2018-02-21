Looks like Hubbel coughed up a lot of money to buy back lorahubbel.com

This is interesting.. If you recall some time ago I noted lorahubbel.com was for sale on the Internet for the low, low price of $795.00, but it was too rich for my blood (more than $10-20).

In the last week or so, it looks like Lora (or one of her supporters) actually made that deep dive into their pocketbooks:

Yep. Looks like Lora has it back. For nearly 8 times the amount of money that she reported raising in all of 2017. Despite the fact she already has a website set up.

I think if I had only been able to raise $100 in the previous year, spending that much money on a web domain I didn’t need might not be my first priority.

But that’s just me.

