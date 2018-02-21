Looks like Hubbel coughed up a lot of money to buy back lorahubbel.com

This is interesting.. If you recall some time ago I noted lorahubbel.com was for sale on the Internet for the low, low price of $795.00, but it was too rich for my blood (more than $10-20).
In the last week or so, it looks like Lora (or one of her supporters) actually made that deep dive into their pocketbooks:
Yep. Looks like Lora has it back. For nearly 8 times the amount of money that she reported raising in all of 2017. Despite the fact she already has a website set up.
I think if I had only been able to raise $100 in the previous year, spending that much money on a web domain I didn’t need might not be my first priority.
But that’s just me.
Doesn’t exactly yell fiscal conservative does it?
If she spends that amount of money on a website domain to get it back there is no way I’d want her putting forth a budget as an elected official. Spending that kind of money may mean she & Tara plan to be a permanent candidates.
Pat, I thought you bought her domain?
For $800? Heck no.
So how did you get the domain Pat? Now be honest with me.
Pat, how much did you pay for her domain?
Pat, did you buy her domain name? How much did you pay for her domain name? Be honest and tell me you bought her domain name. How much did the domain name for Lora cost you, Pat?
There, I got you covered, Tara.
He won’t answer the question will you?
For people who don’t read source material? No.
OK, thanks for answering Pat. Lora did not buy back her domain. She cited Federal law and they gave it back to her for free.
Tara are you campaigning for Lora exclusively here on SDWC or are you and she actually talking to people face to face across South Dakota?
Are you Lora’s campaign manager?
Jeez.. a Wix website? She should hire my 12 year old son. He’d at least fix all the spacing errors. Reminds me of the first Dunder Mifflin website.