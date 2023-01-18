Referring back to the Convention of States group that vowed to spend millions in South Dakota this next election to beat incumbents, I notice a bill has been introduced calling for a convention of states to amend the constitution..
House Joint Resolution 5002: Applying to the United States Congress under Article V of the United States Constitution to call for a convention for proposing an amendment establishing congressional term limits.
We’ll see how far that goes in the Senate.
3 thoughts on “Looks like the first Convention of States measure is in calling for a convention to amend the US Constitution.”
Actually, this is from the US Term Limits group. Expect a separate one from the Convention of States Project organization to be filed.
Interesting that they’re adopting their tactics to go to a convention.
I am NOT in favor of Term Limits, they engineer and manipulate the process, term limits will dump even more MONEY in the system, making it even more expensive to campaign, term limits will also create LEGACY Candidates, so the establishment grows stronger. POlitical Parties love them, cause they can promote candidates form within, while destroy those on the outside. If you think you have issues with the election system now, with term limits, you can quadrupple the issues. Even in SIOUX FALLS, where you have term limits, the established candidates use their PACS to sponsor candidates that think like them, to protect their legacy, and legislative history.