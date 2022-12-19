Looks like the Secretary of State’s office has gone radio silent on the topic of the pre-Christmas firings

Dakota News Now notes that the Secretary of State’s office is rather tight lipped about informing a number of staff members that they are no longer employed a week before Christmas:

Warne confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in a statement Monday. and.. Johnson refused to respond to inquiries about Warne leaving the office, and also opted not to respond to rumors that others were also asked to leave the office. Johnson announced that former Speaker of the House Tom Deadrick would be her Deputy Secretary in November.

I’m sure we’ll continue to hear more about it as the weeks go by, regardless of whether the Secretary of State chooses to comment.

That’s the thing about going in and firing nearly half the office. People will tend to talk.