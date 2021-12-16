Looks like the South Dakota contingent of the State-level Freedom Caucus consists of Taffy Howard & Phil Jensen

There are news reports today surrounding the gathering that Congressional hopeful Taffy Howard is attending this week in Georgia, which gives a little more context to the recent photos of her with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows:

Cumming Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, chair of the new Georgia Freedom Caucus, said the goal is to promote conservative values in state legislatures around the country.

and..

Behind him were about 40 state legislators from Wyoming, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Dakota, Mississippi, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Texas, Alaska, Idaho and Nevada.

and..

Singleton said the new caucus is following the national group’s lead and not publishing a list of members, though they are free to reveal that they belong to the caucus.