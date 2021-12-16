Looks like the South Dakota contingent of the State-level Freedom Caucus consists of Taffy Howard & Phil Jensen

There are news reports today surrounding the gathering that Congressional hopeful Taffy Howard is attending this week in Georgia, which gives a little more context to the recent photos of her with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows:
Cumming Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, chair of the new Georgia Freedom Caucus, said the goal is to promote conservative values in state legislatures around the country.
and..
Behind him were about 40 state legislators from Wyoming, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Dakota, Mississippi, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Texas, Alaska, Idaho and Nevada.
and..
Singleton said the new caucus is following the national group’s lead and not publishing a list of members, though they are free to reveal that they belong to the caucus.
If you go look at the picture accompanying the article, the picture appears to have two South Dakota legislators hiding in the back; Taffy Howard who notes her attandance on her facebook page, and State Senator Phil Jensen, who was recently cited by Rolling Stone as also being a member of the Oath Keepers group.
As further noted in the Atlanta Journal Constitution:
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is making headlines in Washington today, but he’s also looking to make a mark on state legislatures, including Georgia’s, with the launch of the State Freedom Caucus Network.
The network will be an extension of the House Freedom Caucus, the group of conservative House members that Meadows once chaired, which has successfully moved the House GOP agenda to the right since it was founded in 2015.
In a press release, CPI says that its goal in supporting the State Freedom Caucus Network is to seed state legislatures across the country with “principled, America-First conservatives.” Among CPI’s top priorities for legislative issues are “election integrity, critical race theory, school choice, vaccine mandates, and police reform.”
What do you think?
Does this earn Taffy or Phil any votes beyond the group of people who were going to vote for them anyway?