Lora Hubbel and the Math Curriculum of Death.

Seriously, I don’t actively go looking for this stuff. But it’s hard not to notice when a Gubernatorial Candidate actually tries to link Common Core educational standards to an increase of suicide rates.
It would be as if someone said during the Bush years that ‘No Child Left Behind’ was related to an increase in mining explosions. It’s pretty much just crazy talk.
Not a laughing matter Pat. I have witnessed it myself. https://www.npr.org/sections/ed/2016/11/04/500659746/middle-school-suicides-reach-an-all-time-high
You witnessed a suicide because of common core?
When I use to substitute, I had many students come up and cry to me about CC. Their love of learning was stripped away from them. Just look at how many children are now on medication for anxiety, depression, ADDH etc. No I did not witness a suicide. You might want to talk to Representative May about that. I witnessed that students were not allowed to talk about common core.
So you think she is crazy to talk about suicide and common core? https://health.usnews.com/health-news/patient-advice/articles/2015/11/16/standardized-tests-making-our-students-and-teachers-sick
The simplest thing can trigger a suicide. When a detective explained why someone close to us took their life, he said generally there’s a combinations of factors. Could stress of school and pressure from parents to get high marks be a cause for suicide, yes.
Common Core is a joke and often made a mockery of on shows I live-stream, one in particular is TheBlaze with Glenn Beck. He’s also written a book about CC. CRTV’s Michelle Malkin has great investigative episodes about issues in the public school system and CC curriculum. My suggestion is to pull your kids from public school and home school or pick a private school. School Choice!
What I see happen over and over is attacks on people instead of tackling the problem, issue or topic brought up for discussion. We are shut out, our voices muffled with noise about who we are and if we’re presenting issues in the appropriate, politically appropriate way…The Left’s Way.
A father wrote a check to his son’s school using CC, said if the school could figure out the actual amount, the donation was theirs to keep. Fortunately, the FB post went viral and more attention was brought to the issue, not the person presenting it. I hope Betsy DeVos advocates for states and local govts to get their rights back and decide how best to teach their students. Teaching to the test doesn’t actually educate the majority of students, but teachers certainly get paid for high test scores.