Lora Hubbel can stop helping 2nd amendment supporters anytime.

Former gubernatorial candidate, and wannabe state Constitution Party chair Lora Hubbel can stop helping supporters of the Second Amendment in South Dakota. Anytime now.
No, Lora. I’m pretty sure the Second Amendment has nothing to do with meting out justice to traitors. That would be what we have courts for.
Is it an appropriate time to start a discussion on laws about unstable people having access to guns?
She may have earned herself a visit from some nice folks in dark suits and sunglasses with that threat to an announced presidential candidate. Granted, a visit from some nice folks in white suits and a padded van would likely be more appropriate.
Let us start that discussion with the definition of “unstable” and who gets to make that definition. Seems most on this web site would include true conservatives in the definition of “unstable people”. And for those who want to define “true conservatives”, I would start with: those who support the constitution rights (Including the Second Amendment) for those they disagree with. It would not include those who classify as “crazy” anyone they disagree with, and then using the force of government to take away rights.
Steve, saying the Second Amendment is about “hunting traitors” isn’t exactly indicative of someone having all the fries in their happy meal.
Beto wants to take Lora’s guns away. Sounds like you agree with him Pat.
So the governmental authorities should take away Lora’s rights?
Everyone who disagrees with Steve is not a “true” conservative is what you meant to say as you unironically accuse others of not being accepting of people. Big tent you are sitting in there, Steve.
Why is it that those who disagree with true conservatives tend to go on personal attacks, instead of staying on issue?
“True conservatives.” You are so self-involved that you completely whooshed the obvious point.
The first part of her statement is true. The 2nd Amendment is not about hunting. The second should be taken as serious a kid saying he will shoot up the school.
So why are you equating school children with traitors?
and…hunting down is no always about killing.
So do you guys think Lora should be red-flagged? Sounds like you are for the government to confiscate Lora’s guns over a figure of speech. Watch out Lora, they are coming for your guns.
Constitutional scholar she is not.