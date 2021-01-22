Had this sent over to me a short time ago. And dang. I can’t stop laughing:
Apparently Lora Hubbel was on Facebook last night making the claim that she’s going to run against Governor Kristi Noem. Seriously. (Try to stop giggling.)
So is she running as a Republican? Indy? Constitution Party? Or is she going to switch it up and go Libertarian this time? Who knows.
At the very least, it will provide entertainment. Much like people slow down to look at a car accident or dumpster fire.
Last time she announced she was going to run for Governor (in May of 2017) she lectured her facebook followers about how “all you who take prescription drugs are into “sorcery.”
And.. that campaign ended with Lora abandoning the Republican Party & joining the Constitution Party... and wrecking the Constitution Party.
If this is how her last election started out for the 2018 Gubernatorial contest, I can’t wait to see what she’s going to come up with for 2022.
7 thoughts on “Lora Hubbel claims she’s is running for Governor in 2022, just like in 2018.”
I hear the Democratic Party can’t find enough candidates. Perhaps Hubbel should as a Democrat this time.
Perhaps she will start the Hubbelian Party. They could schedule their first convention at Area 51.
Lora Hubbel/John Dale 2022
I’m going to be investing in companies that make tinfoil.
Were there specific demonstrable connections between Lora and the Constitution Party’s demise?
Note – we are in the golden age of the false flag.
I had a chance to sit and speak with Lora for 2-3 hours last year.
I’m not seeing an explicit connection between Lora’s ethos and what could be damaging to an organization, so I’m left looking to see if there are some that hate Lora so much that they would attack and sacrifice the Constitution party to prevent Lora from advancing her own political agenda.
I’d like to see more criticism of what Lora would put forward as her agenda today. Past analysis, assertions, publications notwithstanding, what is Lora’s platform, and why would we vote or not vote for it?
Here is the first of two links that I would like to share.
In this piece, I read out and react to something Lora wrote to the show.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=a1e2922cc63e6dd410a3edf4659cc6f7
“In this piece, I read out and react to something Lora wrote to the show.”
Did she use red or blue crayon?
Here is a link to the Spearfish City Limits Presents with Lora Hubble, who has a right to be heard.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=698c4581c63e6dd417bf726fd07ccf31
After bringing Lora and the guy from Southdakola blog on the show, I noticed that my traffic dipped off quite a bit. I assume that’s the Nencon/RINO crowd who doesn’t understand their responsibility as a listener in upholding the 1st.
I’m not saying you have to agree with Lora, but complete information makes more accurate character assessments. In this case, Lora has a lot to say for herself, not all of it perfect, but all of it genuine, and the long-form content might help those trying to decide if they would support Lora for governor or not.