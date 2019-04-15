Lora Hubbel files for school board, immediately launches into anti-vaxxer rant, and blames parents for SIDS.

It looks like science in our area schools is in danger of taking a leap back 50 years or more, as former Constitution Party leader Lora Hubbel filed paperwork to run for the Sioux Falls School Board.

Of course, Lora being Lora, the day after receiving her certification for the ballot, Hubbel launched into a rant disagreeing with decades of pediatric medicine, throwing out an anti-vaxxer canard about “vaccine death,” and wildly claiming that children who die from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) are because their parents were drinking or on drugs:

(A few years back Hubbel had also claimed in a press conference that sleeping children on their backs made them more susceptible to government telling them what to do. Seriously.)

The deadline for running for School Board was this past Friday.

Also turning in petitions to run in the School Board race for two open seats are Carly Reiter, Nan Baker, and Sara Anderson

